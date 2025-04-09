Iowa tabs Luke Barnwell as assistant coach

Luke Barnwell has been named an assistant coach with the Iowa men’s basketball program, it was announced by head coach Ben McCollum.

Barnwell has 14 years of coaching experience, most recently spending two seasons in the Big 12 Conference at Texas Tech. He also spent 10 seasons as head coach at Sunrise Christian Academy where he was named the 2021 and 2022 Naismith High School Boys Coach of the Year and led the team to the 2022 National Interscholastic Basketball Conference Championships.

“I have known Luke for a number of years,” said McCollum. “He is an elite recruiter, excellent coach and has had a ton of success at the prep level. He also has a lot of experience at the Power 5 level with one of the top coaches in the country in Grant McCasland. We’re excited to have Luke join our program.”

During his two seasons in Lubbock, Barnwell helped lead the Red Raiders to a 51-20 record and two trips to the NCAA Tournament. Texas Tech advanced to the Elite Eight in his second season, finishing the year with a 28-9 overall record along with a 15-5 mark in Big 12 play.

The Red Raiders were in the Associated Press Top 10 for the final five weeks of the season and finished the year with the third-most wins in program history.

“I am incredibly blessed to be a part of the University of Iowa and coach McCollum’s staff,” said Barnwell. “My family and I look forward to being back in the Midwest to work for this university, community and program.”