Iowa GOP chair predicts ‘several’ candidates will run in 2026 gubernatorial primary

Iowa Republicans will now begin the process of selecting a nominee for governor after Kim Reynolds announced this morning she will not run for reelection in 2026.

Reynolds narrowly won reelection in 2018 in the middle of President Trump’s first term and Democrats won three of Iowa’s four U-S House seats that year. Reynolds — in a video announcing her decision not to put her name on the 2026 ballot — talked about her party’s prospects in an election that will occur in the middle of Trump’s second term.

“I have no doubt that Iowa and our Republican Party will remain in great hands. Together we have built a foundation of strong conservative leadership that will continue to serve this state well,” Reynolds said. “I’ve seen firsthand the passion and dedication of so many leaders and I am confident that the next generation will continue to build on our success.”

Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann told Radio Iowa the governor called him last night to tell him she had decided not to run for reelection.

“It was a surprise, that’s for sure. I’d be fibbing if I didn’t tell you both of our voices broke while we were talking,” Kaufmann said. “We go back a long ways. We were in the legislature together and I’ve walked this gubernatorial journey with her the whole way.”

Kaufmann said he “respects” and “understands” why Reynolds made the decision. “It takes a lot out of you when you lead with your heart and it takes a lot out of your family and I knew that all good things must come to an end,” Kaufmann said. “We know that. That’s true about any job in any high pressure situation.”

Kaufmann predicts there will be a robust primary with “several” candidates. “We have a very deep bench. That’s what makes me excited about our future,” Kaufmann said. “…The downside, I suppose, of having a deep bench is when you do have an opening in a very important position obviously you have a lot of quality people that are going to take a look at it.”

Dave Kochel, a political consultant who worked on the governor’s 2018 campaign, also expects several Republicans to consider running for governor in 2026.

“I’m assuming someone like Brenna Bird will take a good look at it,” Kochel says. “Obviously we’ve got all four members of congress who are Republican who might see it as an interesting opportunity.”

Bird, who has been Iowa’s attorney general since 2023, had been scheduled to speak at a news conference this morning around the time of the governor’s announcement and reporters were told she was not able to attend the event.

Bird endorsed Trump in October, 2023 and, at a rally before the 2024 Iowa Caucuses, Trump said: “(Bird’s) going to be your governor some day, I predict.”

In February, Republican Brad Sherman, a pastor from Williamsburg who is a former state representative, announced he planned to run for governor in 2026. Sherman issued a statement saying he’s “prepared to lead” Iowa into its “next chapter” and thanking Reynolds for “her many years of service to the state.” Many Republican elected officials including Attorney General Bird, issued statements today praising Reynolds and her record, but none indicated they were planning to run for governor.

Kochel, who got his start in politics in the 1980s when he worked on Terry Branstad’s campaign, said he’s happy for Reynolds. “She’s had a great run in public service,” Kochel says, “…but also it’s kind of nice to see someone who makes a decision to go have a normal life not in the public eye and be able to watch her grandkids grow up.” I