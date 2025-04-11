Report: Most pregnant Iowa women who died recently should have lived

A new state report finds nearly all pregnancy-related deaths in Iowa in recent years were preventable.

The state’s Maternal Mortality Review Committee report looked at 20 pregnancy-related deaths that occurred between 2019 and 2021 and determined 19 were preventable.

Committee chair Stephanie Radke is an OB/GYN at University of Iowa Health Care and says they reviewed extensive records to determine how preventable each death could have been.

“What were their interactions with the healthcare system?” Radke says. “What was their social situation around the time they became pregnant? And could those things, if we think they contributed to the person dying, do we have a chance of addressing those things?”

The report makes numerous recommendations for health care providers, facilities, systems and communities including better screening and care coordination efforts.

Radke says the purpose of the report is to make sure Iowa is in line with national standards of care.

“We want to think about, are all of our facilities prepared to manage a catastrophic hemorrhage, an eclamptic seizure,” she says, “and then in all facilities, are we really identifying risk factors?”

The report also found the deaths disproportionately affected people who are Hispanic or black as well as those on Medicaid.

(By Natalie Krebs, Iowa Public Radio)