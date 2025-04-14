Iowa A.G. Bird gives few clues about 2026 decision

Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird hasn’t said whether she’ll be campaigning for re-election as attorney general or running to succeed Governor Kim Reynolds.

The crowd at this weekend’s Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition Spring event watched a video message from Governor Reynolds about her decision not to seek re-election and soon heard from Bird in person.

“I will stand for freedom. I will fight for Iowa and we will fight alongside each other as we work to ‘Make America Great Again,'” Bird said, to cheers.

The event’s master of ceremonies hinted Republicans would “hear more from her later,” and Bird suggested she’s wrestling with the decision about her political future.

“I’ve had a verse on my mind. Sometimes as you pray, sometimes something comes to you, but one is, ‘Speak Lord, for your servant is listening.’ Have you ever prayed that one before? We probably all have at different times, but I am certainly listening. I appreciate your prayers.”

Bird touted a series of court rulings, policy changes and new laws at the state and federal level, but told the crowd the conservative movement has more work to do. “We won those fights and I’m sure glad we did, but they’re never going to be over, are they?” Bird said. “We have to keep on fighting.”

The Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition’s members are a crucial voting block for the Republican Party and many speakers at the event stressed the stakes in the upcoming mid-term election, which is typically tough for the president’s political party. Iowa GOP chairman Jeff Kaufmann predicted Republicans in Iowa will make gains in 2026.

“We are absolutely on a roll,” Kaufmann said, “and we are absolutely going to heights unknown because of this president.”

Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley another speaker at the event, praised Iowa Caucus-goers for their choice in 2024 and said he’d ask Iowa Republicans to again host caucuses as the lead-off event in the 2028 presidential campaign.

“We need you to lead the way and make sure that we have a man or woman of faith who is going to continue the mission that Donald Trump has set us on right now.”