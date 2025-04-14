Miller-Meeks says GOP has more to do in D.C. and Des Moines

Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks says while there’s been “a little bit of disruption” in the federal government this year, the Trump Administration and Republicans in congress are on “the right path.”

“You know you’re over the target when they’re in your district and they are protesting and they’re doing fake town halls and they’re sending money in,” Miller-Meeks said this weekend. “…You know you’re going where God wants you to go and we’re going to keep going and keep charging until David slays another Goliath and that is the behemoth of the federal government that is taking away our rights and liberties.”

Miller-Meeks, who represents Iowa’s first congressional district, spoke at an Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition fundraiser Saturday night. Miller-Meeks told the crowd the first days of the Trump Administration are evidence policies like banning biological males from female sports and abortion restrictions are popular.

“We were told that Donald Trump would not get re-elected. We slayed that dragon,” Miller-Meeks said. “…We were told that men could be women just because they say they are. We’ve slayed that dragon…We’re going to continue one after another and after another until every one of those ‘woke’ dominoes fall.”

A long-time GOP consultant has suggested Miller-Meeks and the other members of Iowa’s congressional delegation might be considering a run for governor in 2026 now that Governor Reynolds isn’t seeking a third term. Miller-Meeks began her remarks Saturday by saying Reynolds will be missed.

“Iowa’s had some great governor, but Lieutenant Governor Kim Reynolds was the best of the governor and the best governor Iowa has ever had, bar none,” Miller-Meeks said before leading the audience with a round of applause.

Miller-Meeks said Republicans have more to do — in D.C. and Des Moines. “We’re not going to stop. We are not going to let down,” Miller-Meeks said. “We are undeterred, undefeated and we will be unstoppable.”

Miller-Meeks won her first race for the U.S. House in 2020 by six votes. She won her third term in 2024 by a margin of about 800 votes.