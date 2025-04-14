Northwest Iowa paramedic accused of stealing fentanyl

A 53-year-old Carroll County paramedic has been suspended and is facing criminal charges after being accused of stealing a powerful pain medication while on duty.

Teresa Johnson of Manilla has been charged with unlawfully obtaining a controlled substance while working as a paramedic. According to court records, Johnson allegedly obtained fentanyl while working as a critical care paramedic for the Carroll County Ambulance Service. Johnson’s arraignment hearing is scheduled for April 21 at the Carroll County Courthouse.

The Iowa Bureau of Emergency and Medical Trauma Services has suspended Johnson’s paramedic license. According to board records, Johnson is accused of stealing a full vial of fentanyl and removing a portion of fentanyl from three other vials — replacing the missing fentanyl with a saline solution.

(By Abby Ward, KCIM, Carroll)