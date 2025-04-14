Town of Jefferson lands national Main Street honor

The western Iowa town of Jefferson, with a population around 4,000, is receiving national recognition for its historic preservation and investments in public art.

The nonprofit Jefferson Matters is one of three recipients across the U.S. to receive the 2025 Great American Main Street Award.

Matt Wetrich, Jefferson Matters’ executive director, says, “Having this outside perspective and folks from around the United States look at us and say, ‘Yeah, you guys, you’re one of the best,’ it’s good for us to keep telling that story to our local folks, and certainly we hope that brings folks to visit and also maybe want to live in Jefferson.”

Since 2012, Jefferson Matters has led efforts to rehabilitate over 100 buildings and open new businesses. Rooftop murals are visible from the top of the town’s bell tower, which attracts an average of 6,500 visitors each year. Public art installations, events, and studios are another draw. Wetrich says visitors often come into the office.

“They say, ‘Gosh, there’s way more to do here than I was expecting. We’re going to stay longer than we planned,'” he says, laughing, “or they’ll say, ‘Gosh, everyone’s so friendly here.”

By making the downtown an attractive and welcoming place, Wetrich says Jefferson can continue to attract new families and businesses.

Jefferson is the 10th Iowa community to receive a Great American Main Street Award. The previous recipient was Woodbine in 2014.

(By Rachel Cramer, Iowa Public Radio)