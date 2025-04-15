Bill to require Iowa high schoolers pass civics test to graduate

The Iowa Senate has voted to make a passing score on the U-S citizenship test a requirement for getting a high school diploma.

Republican Senator Jesse Green of Boone said the requirement would start for high school graduates in the 2026-27 school year. “Civics is one of the things that can help bring us back together and not be so divided within our country,” he said, “a greater appreiation for what we have and what makes us unique and special.”

A bipartisan group of 38 senators supported the bill. Senator Tony Bisignano of Des Moines is one of the Democrats who voted for it. He recited something his father, who left Italy to escape fascism, told him years ago.

“He said: ‘You know, Americans are lazy and they think they’re entitled to democracy, but they’re not,'” Bisignano said, “‘and some day this country is going to be challenged to protect it and most of the people aren’t even going to understand it.'”

Senator Dan Dawson, a Republican from Council Bluffs, called it a “non-partisan” bill. “Our youth and the people graduating from high school these days just don’t have the understanding of how our government functions, the layout that we used to back in the day,” Dawson said. “…I think it’s a great thing that we make civics a priority because the better that we understand our government and the way it works, the better we can make informed choices in developing and safeguarding this democratic republic.”

Senator Zach Wahls, a Democrat from Coralville, said every Iowa student should graduate with a knowledge of the values and principles of our democracy. “Civics education is at the heart of our public education. It’s why we have public schools not just in this state, but in this country,” Wahls said. “It is important that every Iowa student is reminded of the importance of civics education throughout their career and I think culminating with a test in high school, which is how we evaluate knowledge, makes a lot of sense.”

Seven Democrats in the Senate opposed the bill. Senator Art Staid of Cedar Rapids is a retired teacher and school administrator. “Students should not have to pass an immigration test to graduate as these exams rely on rote memorization with minimal critical thinking,” Staid said. “This approach does little to prepare young people for thoughtful civic and political engagement.”

Senator Molly Donahue of Cedar Rapids, a teacher who works with at-risk students, said bill backers are looking for “a quick fix,” but aren’t addressing the deeper problem.

“Social studies has been treated as an after thought. We’ve lowered the standards for who can teach it. We’ve devalued its role in shaping well-informed, engaged citizens,” Donahue said. “The result? A generation of student who lack deep understanding of history, government, economics and their place in our society.”

The bill must be passed by the House, too, before it goes to the governor, who backs the requirement that students score at least 60% on the citizenship test in order to graduate.

There are 100 questions on the citizenship test, ranging from “who is the president?” to “Name one of the authors of the Federalist Papers.” At least a dozen states require passage of some version of the citizenship test to earn a diploma.