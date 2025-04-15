DNR investigating spill that’s killed fish in Fort Dodge creek

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a fish kill at the south branch of Lizard Creek near Fort Dodge.

Information from the DNR says they received a call from CJ Bio America in Fort Dodge that a fertilizer byproduct had emptied into a stormwater channel on the east side of the plant. It was later discovered that the material breached a berm set up to contain it, and it flowed into Lizard Creek.

The DNR observed the product in the creek and reported that there were dead fish for several miles. The DNR says the leak has been stopped, and people downstream are advised to stay out of the water.