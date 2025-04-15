Governor gets bill creating ‘Center for Intellectual Freedom’ at University of Iowa

A bill to establish a Center for Intellectual Freedom at the University of Iowa has cleared the Iowa House and Senate with Republican support.

Senator Kerry Gruenhagen of Walcott said the center will be a “hub” so students at Iowa State University, the University of Northern Iowa and the University of Iowa could take civics-related classes at any of the three schools.

“This bill creates a huge step forward in strengthening civic education at Iowa’s three Regent universities,” he said, “and in promoting greater intellectual diversity at the University of Iowa.”

The bill requires the University of Iowa to create courses in American history and civil government. Democrats opposed the bill. Senator Matt Blake of Johnston said there are already courses on those topics at the University of Iowa. “I’m asking why we have to create an entire new program that’s dedicated to American civics and history if we already have classes on the books that teach what we need teach,” Blake said.

During today’s debate of the bill, Senator Zach Wahls of Coralville brought up international students at the University of Iowa who have had their student visas revoked. “I would challenge anybody on the other side of the aisle who is truly concerned about intellectual freedom to ask themselves why the exercise of intellectual freedom on Iowa campuses currently is resulting the revocation of student visas by the current administration,” Wahls said.

Gruenhagen said those are federal issues that are not connected to the bill creating the Center for Intellectual Freedom in Iowa City. “This bill adds to the mission of the university, upholding the Freedom of Speech, by codifying a center for research on the historical ideas shaping society,” Gruenhagen said.

The proposal won approval in the Iowa House March 27 and the Iowa Senate’s 32-15 vote sent it to the governor today.