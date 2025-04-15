On 32-15 vote, Iowa Senate advances proposed constitutional amendment on taxes

Iowa voters are likely to decide in the 2026 election if Iowa’s constitution has a new amendment that sets a higher threshold for future state income tax increases.

The Iowa Senate has given its final approval to the proposed amendment. It would require that “super majorities” of at least 34 state senators and 67 representatives approve any future increases in the individual income tax or the state’s corporate tax. Senator Rocky DeWitt of Lawton said Iowa’s Constitution is meant to confine government.

“It’s not a guardrail, not a little lowly speed bump. It’s a barrier that guarantees those folks that voted us in their freedoms,” DeWitt said, “and freedom from excessive taxation is real.”

Fourteen other states have this type of limitation in their constitutions and DeWitt predicts Iowa voters will approve it. “They are in favor of the extra protections from us,” DeWitt said. “…Raising taxes on anything, I don’t care what, should be hard.”

Democrats oppose the concept. Senator Tony Bisignano of Des Moines said requiring two-thirds votes in the legislature to raise income taxes will “tie the hands” of future lawmakers who have to respond to declining tax revenue during an economic downturn.

“This particular proposal is nuclear,” Bisignano said “…and what you’re done is…set this state up for probably one of the largest sales tax increases we will ever see.”

Proposed amendments to Iowa’s constitution must win approval in the Iowa Senate AND House twice over a four year period. This was the second time the Senate endorsed the proposal. The House is likely to approve it a second time this year or during the 2026 legislative session.

If adopted by voters, this would be the 52nd amendment to Iowa’s Constitution.