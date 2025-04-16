Man killed in shootout with deputies on I-80 was wanted in Wisconsin

The Dallas County Sheriff has released more details on a man killed by officers Tuesday on Interstate 80 near Earlham.

The Sheriff identifies the man as 51-year-old Vonderrick Rayford of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Sheriff says Rayford was stopped for speeding, and during the stop, he got out of his vehicle and opened fire on a deputy. More deputies, Stuart Police, and the Iowa State Patrol responded to help.

The Sheriff says Rayford fired on officers again, and they returned fire, and he was killed. The investigation revealed Rayford was wanted on an outstanding warrant in Wisconsin, was driving a car stolen in Colorado, and the gun he used was stolen.

The Sheriff says the DCI is still reviewing the shooting, and no other details are anticipated until that investigation is complete.