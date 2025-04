The Board of Regents is proposing an increase in tuition and fees at the three state universities.

The Board will hold the first reading on a proposal next week that would raise resident tuition 3% for the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. The University of Northern Iowa would see a 2.7% increase. The mandatory fees would also increase by 3% at the UI, 2.7% at UNI, and 1.7% at ISU.

The combined increase in tuition and fees would be $339 at the UI, $304 at ISU, and $265 at UNI.