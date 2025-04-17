Bill would create Iowa tax credit for radon mitigation systems

A House committee has unanimously voted to create a state income tax credit for Iowans who install a radon mitigation system in their homes.

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that is the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers. It’s the second leading cause of cancer in smokers and, according to the EPA, the entire state of Iowa is at highest risk for elevated levels of radon.

Representative Austin Baeth of Des Moines said a radon mitigation system can cost up to $2000 and this state tax break of up to $1000 for buying and installing one of these systems may prompt more Iowans take action.

“This is a bill that’s going to save lives,” Baeth said. “…It’s estimated that 70% of our homes have an elevated radon level, yet only 1 in 15 homes have been checked in the last decade.”

Baeth suggests the tax break could make Iowa’s housing stock safer. “And it comes at one of the most important times in state history here when we’re in the middle of a cancer crisis, and we know that radon is responsible for about 400 Iowa deaths per year from lung cancer.”

Iowans can order a low-cost radon testing kit by calling the Iowa Radon Hotline. Find the hotline number here, along with more information about radon and the state’s Cancer Control Plan.