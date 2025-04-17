Forecasters say high winds, hail, twisters possible in Iowa late today

Parts of Iowa are seeing scattered showers this morning, but Iowans will want to keep an eye on the sky late this afternoon and tonight as severe weather is possible.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alexis Jimenez says much of the state may see a few powerful storms rumble overhead, while the risk is strongest for southwest Iowa.

“Our main show will be after about 4:00 PM this afternoon and we’ll have some severe storms moving up from southwest Iowa,” Jimenez says. “They have the enhanced risk down there in southwest Iowa and we’re even looking up towards that hail threat continuing up towards Des Moines as we get to the evening hours.”

Tornadoes can appear at any time of day and during any of the four seasons, but Jimenez says the odds of seeing a twister late today may be greater.

“The tornado risk can’t be completely ruled out as you get towards far southwest Iowa, but as storms move towards Des Moines once the sun sets, that threat really diminishes,” Jimenez says, “similarly as well for any damaging wind, but damaging hail — even in excess of two inches in diameter — is possible through this evening.”

The forecast calls for another chance of rain Saturday night and for much of the day Sunday.