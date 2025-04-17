Simpson College president found dead

Simpson College president Jay Byers was found dead was at the president’s residence near the Indianola campus Thursday during a wellness check.

The 54-year-old Byers was a Simpson alum and had been president of the college since July 2023. Byers had previously been the CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership, and prior to that had been an assistant to Iowa Congressman Leonard Boswell.

Byers had taken some time off this summer after the university said he was injured in a one-car accident. The cause of death is under investigation, and classes at the college have been canceled until April 22nd.