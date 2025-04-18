Passing U.S. Citizenship test to be required for Iowa high school graduation

Iowa high school students soon will have to answer at least 60 of the 100 questions on the U.S. Citizenship Test correctly in order to graduate.

The requirement, which will start for the Class of 2027, is in a bill that won final legislative approval yesterday. It’s one of the governor’s top priorities.

Representative Bob Henderson, a Republican from Sioux City, led House debate of the bill Thursday afternoon.

“Will the knowledge of the heritage and the history and the framework our country make a good citizen? No, but a lack of that knowledge is almost certain to prevent a person from becoming a good contributing citizen,” Henderson said, “and sadly there can be found an abundance of examples in our current situation.”

The test will be multiple choice, students will be given the questions in advance and they can take it multiple times until they pass. Critics said students will be memorizing the answers rather that learning about how government works.

Representative Elinor Levin, a Democrat from Iowa City, said the bill does not get to the actual goal of improving civics education and getting students engaged in their community. “The fact is that a 100 question, multiple choice test given to a 14, 15, 16, 17, or 18 year old is never going to be the best way to get them more civically engaged,” Levin said.

Representative Chad Ingels, a Republican Randalia who voted against the bill, said high school students could dig deeper if they were required to pass not just one semester, but two semesters of U.S. government classes. “I am fully supportive of the idea that we need to increase the understanding of government and the role of citizens in government by our young people,” Ingels said. “I do not believe requiring a test for graduation provides the outcomes we are looking for.”

Henderson said passing the test will be a valued achievement. “This is not going to produce an ideal citizen, but it is a starting point and. by the way memorization is an important fact of learning,” Henderson said. “I would imagine that all of you would know from seven times eight is.”

Henderson is a retired math teacher.