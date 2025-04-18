Supreme Court takes Fayette County magistrate off the bench

The Iowa Supreme Court has removed a Magistrate Judge in Fayette County after determining he showed racial bias and a lack of impartiality.

The Supreme Court says the removal of Magistrate David Hanson comes after he issued a denial of an arrest warrant that included his own disparaging views about young male victims of sexual assault. He also made statements in open court in another case using a derogatory racial slur about a criminal defendant.

The Supreme Court says Magistrate Hanson was not self-aware and defended his inappropriate actions throughout the Iowa Commission on Judicial Qualification’s investigation. It says after careful consideration, the justices conclude that Hanson is unsuited to be a judge, and no attempts at behavior modification are going to change that significantly.

Here’s the ruling: Magistrate Hanson PDF