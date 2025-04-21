Drake adds assstant basketball coaches

Warren Niles and Kyle Ryan have been named to the Drake men’s basketball coaching staff, head coach Eric Henderson announced on Monday. Niles joins the program as an assistant coach and Ryan will serve as the Director of Basketball Operations.

Niles comes to Des Moines after spending the past three seasons as an assistant under Chris Crutchfield at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He also has coaching experience serving as a graduate assistant for the Oregon men’s basketball team. While with the Ducks, Niles helped with the day-to-day operations, travel arrangements, and film.

“Warren is a rising star in this profession,” Henderson said. “I have watched him from afar and have been impressed with every interaction that I have had. He is a relentless recruiter and loves to help develop young men to achieve their goals and dreams. We are so excited for Warren and his family to be Bulldogs.”

Niles joins the Bulldogs after his time with the Mavericks where most recently he helped Omaha reach new heights as the team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Mavericks went 22-13 during the 2024-25 season with a 13-3 mark in conference play en route to sweeping the Summit League regular season and tournament titles.

The Mavericks ultimately lost to No. 2 seed St. Johns in the Round of 64.

Before beginning his coaching venture, Niles played basketball at Oral Roberts from 2009-13. With the Golden Eagles, he was a four-year starter and appeared in the most games in program history. Niles finished his career eighth on the program’s all-time scoring list and third on the three-point field goals made list. As a freshman, he earned All-America honors and set the freshman single-game scoring record with 39 points.

“My family and I are very excited to be joining Coach Henderson and the Bulldog family,” Niles said. “We look forward to building relationships within the Des Moines community and continuing the winning culture at Drake.”

Ryan will join Drake after most recently serving as an Operations Intern for the University of Minnesota women’s basketball program. While with the Gophers, Ryan had his hand in multiple aspects surrounding the team.

“Kyle’s work ethic and team mentality are exactly what we are looking for as Bulldogs,” Henderson said. “His experience with the day-to-day operations is a great fit and will make our team better. Kyle, welcome to the Bulldog family.”

Ryan graduated from South Dakota State in 2023 where he was a student manager for the men’s basketball team under Coach Henderson. The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native earned his bachelor’s degree from SDSU in sport and recreation management.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Bulldog family as part of Coach Henderson’s staff,” Ryan said. “I’m excited to join a program with great traditions and look forward to continuing the success here at Drake University. Go Bulldogs!”