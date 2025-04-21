Mason City police say body found believed to be missing teen

The Mason City Police Chief believes a body found this weekend is that of a 19-year-old, reported missing by his family on April 4th.

Shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, MCPD was called to a report of a body in the Winnebago River at East Park in Mason City. Officers arrived on the scene and worked with the Mason City Fire Department to remove a body from the water. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley said in a statement, “While the formal identification and autopsy are yet to be completed, the preliminary information points to this being Dominic Garrett’s remains. Foul play is not suspected in Garrett’s disappearance.”

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

(By Mark Pitz, KCHA, Charles City)