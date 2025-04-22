Iowa teens hear about real world consequences of drunk driving

It’s Prom season for Iowa high schoolers and the Iowa State Patrol is holding a series of educational talks at schools across the state, warning teens of the dangers they may encounter during the ritual of spring.

Trooper Paul Gardner, who’s based in Fort Dodge, says teens need to know the consequences of drinking and driving.

“According to MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, 31% of teen fatality crashes are attributed to drunk driving, so we cannot say enough how important it is to make good decisions behind the wheel,” Gardner says. “That goes for teen drivers but it also goes to passengers as well, riding with friends, make sure they’re making the safe decisions on who they’re riding with.”

Prom night can be an evening of fond memories to long cherish, though Gardner says it can also be a road to tragedy, especially for relatively new, inexperienced drivers.

“Teens are more prone to take risks, show off in front of others, and that can lead to some dangerous driving behaviors,” he says. “What they need to realize is that there are real-world consequences for those who make bad decisions, like drunk driving, speeding, distracted, careless driving. It’s very important for parents and educators to have a serious talk with their students.”

Last year, 351 people were killed in crashes on Iowa’s roads, and Gardner says 55 of them were teens, and half of those involved speeding, drunk driving or both.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)