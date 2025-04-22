Iowa to see more storms, more rain

The National Weather Service says more April showers are on the way for parts of Iowa. Meteorologist Craig Cogil says the system that brought recent rains has stuck around and will be active again tonight.

“We’ll see additional threats for showers and thunderstorms into southern, maybe central Iowa later on tonight and into the day tomorrow as well,” he says. Cogil says the storms are not expected to be severe. “Looks like the bulk of severe weather remains south and west of Iowa over the next few days. There may be some outside threat of a strong wind gust or some hail, but right now it looks like the threat of severe weather is relatively minimal at this point in time,” he says.

Cogil says the rain will start to add up in many areas. “Over the next several days, some areas could see upwards of an inch or an inch and a half,” he says. “Even some areas in southwest Iowa may get up towards two inches, so some generous rain falls certainly across much of central and southern Iowa.”

Cogil says this type of rain is a big help with soil moisture in the long term. “This is certainly some much needed rainfall, and in fact, you know, the last four or five years have been relatively dry over much of the state. So this is much needed rainfall to help kind of recharge those deeper soils,” he says. Temperatures are predicted to stay warm, with highs in the 60s and 70s.