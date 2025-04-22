Iowa’s early corn, soybean planting slightly ahead of last year

The U.S.D.A. Ag report shows farmers got started on planting, but wet weather and storms slowed up some of the progress.

The report shows 18% of the projected corn crop was planted by Sunday. That’s three days ahead of last year and five days ahead of the five-year average. Eleven percent of the expected soybean crop is in the ground. That’s three days ahead of last year and one week ahead of the five-year average.

Some areas had rain and hail, but it’s not known yet how that will impact crops already planted. More rain is expected this week which could also keep farmers out of the fields.