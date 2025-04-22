UNI’s Lappe earns national award

After an explosive week at the plate, UNI third baseman Kate Lappe has earned national recognition as the D1Softball.com Player of the Week – the first in program history to receive the weekly honor.

Lappe’s latest accolade adds to an already impressive stretch, as she also earned her second Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Player of the Week award of the season on Monday. Her red-hot performance at the plate fueled UNI to a 3-2 record, which included a midweek split with Drake and a key series victory over MVC frontrunner Southern Illinois.

Over five starts, Lappe was nearly unstoppable, hitting .750 with a slugging percentage of 1.813. She totaled 12 hits, eight runs scored, and drove in 12 RBIs, thanks in part to five home runs – four of which came during the Panthers’ three-game showdown with the Salukis. She went 5-for-8 in that series alone, slugging an eye-popping 2.125.

Lappe also showed great discipline and defensive sharpness, drawing four walks while remaining flawless in the field with seven putouts and 12 assists. In pressure situations, she delivered again and again, batting .571 with runners in scoring position and .600 with two outs.