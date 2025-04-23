Bill creates $15 million Iowa Major Events and Tourism Program

Lawmakers are considering creation of a state fund to help attract major events to Iowa.

During a Senate committee meeting, Republican Senator Carrie Koelker of Dyersville said other states are using tax dollars to support non-profit groups making bids to host things like Taylor Swift concerts, professional golf tournaments and other big events.

“Iowa’s sitting back, being missed on this, so we need eyes on Iowa, so we’re hoping that Iowa can play in the game,” Koelker said. “Right now Nebraska, Kansas, Indiana — all these other states are playing a program like this, so we’re just trying to make Iowa competitive.”

The bill that cleared the Senate Appropriations Committee would create the Iowa Major Events and Tourism Program and each year $15 million dollars in state taxes on sports wagering would be deposited in the fund. Koelker said grants from the fund could finance up to 50% of the incentives non-profits, like local tourism groups offer to land a major event.

“The entity must also present an economic analysis of the event that includes…projected hotel/motel occupancies,” Koelker said, “and projected number of event attendees from Iowa, other states and international countries.”

The state grants would be available for tourism-oriented events like athletic contests, conventions or music and art festivals.

Senator William Dotzler, a Democrat from Waterloo, said it’s not just about attracting tourists to Iowa. “It’s also important to keep people here in Iowa to show Iowa can really have a good time,” Dotzler said. “…Iowa’s got a lot to be proud of and a lot to show off.”

North Carolina lawmakers just created a “Major Events, Games, and Attractions Fund” with over $16 million in tax revenue from sports gambling. At least 21 states have some sort of program to help marketing groups bid for and in some instances operate major sporting events.