Indianola daycare operator charged in baby’s death

An Indianola daycare operator is charged with first-degree murder in the death of a child.

Indianola Police say they got a 9-1-1 call on October 8th of last year and found an unresponsive four-month-old child at the Indianola daycare operated by 51-year-old Melissa Hancock. The infant was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital but died four days later.

Indianola police say their joint investigation with the DCI and medical examinations revealed injuries consistent with child abuse caused by Hancock. Hancock turned herself in and is being held on a one-million-dollar bond.