Forecast calls for continued rain

There were severe thunderstorms and hail in parts of Iowa overnight. National Weather Service Meteorologist Roger Valhalek says several areas got hail.

“In fact, there were some places that received a lot of small hail and looked more like snowfall, and I think around the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area,” he says. He says the system that’s bringing in all the storms has been sticking around, and that means more rain. “It looks like today another round of showers and thunderstorms will develop along that boundary which has been kind of holding tough throughout Iowa here the past 36 to 48 hours so expect to see the possibility of another inch or so of rain later today and this evening and we may see some hail with that as well but right now we’re not expecting severe weather at least today,” Vahalek says.

Valhalek says the rain should exit Iowa on Friday with dry conditions into the first half of the weekend. More storms are possible for Sunday and Monday.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)