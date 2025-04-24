Iowa House votes for radon mitigation in new home construction

The Iowa House has sent the Senate a bill to require that home builders install passive radon mitigation systems in new homes. It also would establish a state tax credit for the installation of radon mitigration systems in existing homes and buildings.

EPA ratings show every county in the state has an elevated level of radon. “Seven out of 10 homes in Iowa have radon levels that pose a health risk,” Representative Hans Wilz of Ottumwa said. “This isn’t limited to old homes or those with basements. Radon can be found in any home — new, old, anywhere where in our state.”

Radon is the leading cause of lung cancer in Iowans who are not smokers. Wilz said radon mitigation systems can save the state and its citizens hundreds of millions of dollars that would be spent on health care costs.

“Every dollar spent on radon mitigation is going to save $20-$40 of avoided health care costs,” Wilz said.

The bill would set up a state tax credit of up to $1000 for installation of a radon mitigation system in existing structures. Individuals could claim the credit on their personal income taxes. The credit would be available to some businesses as well as the managers of estates or trusts working to prepare a property for sale after the owner’s death. The bill now goes to the Senate for consideration.

Starting in 2027, state law already requires regular radon testing of Iowa school buildings and mitigation if unsafe levels are found.