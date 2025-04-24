T.P. could be tax-free in Iowa if House bill becomes law

A bill that’s cleared the Iowa House would eliminate a tax on a product Iowans use daily — toilet paper.

“House File 964 does exactly what you might guess. It wipes away the stain of sales tax,” Representative Christian Hermanson of Mason City said.

He urged his colleagues to “get this movement underway” to rid Iowans of this tax on their T.P. “The bill recognizes that toilet paper is not a luxury, it’s not a choice. It’s a necessity,” Hermanson said. “And I think we can all agree taxing it stinks.”

Representative Aime Wichtendahl of Cedar Rapids said the move will put more money in the pockets of Iowans. “I think it’s time we flush away this sales tax on the toilet paper,” Wichtendahl said.

The bill was approved on an 82-11 vote. The senate has to pass the bill, too, before the governor could consider making tax-free toilet paper purchases the going thing in Iowa.