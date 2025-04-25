Iowa Ag Secretary Naig considering 2026 run for governor

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig intends run for office in 2026 and is considering whether to seek reelection to his current post or run for governor.

During taping of “Iowa Press” which airs tonight on Iowa PBS, Naig said Governor Kim Reynolds’ decision not to seek a third term was a surprise.

“What that causes us to do is pause and say: ‘We should take a look at this,'” Naig said. “We’ve been encouraged by what we’ve been hearing from supporters and friends across the state to do just that and, boy, it’s not something you rush into. We want to be thoughtful about it, seeking a lot of advice, praying about it, talking about it as a family.”

Governor Reynolds appointed Naig to be Iowa’s ag secretary in March of 2018 when Bill Northey resigned to become a top deputy in the USDA. Three months later, Naig and four other Republicans competed to be the party’s General Election nominee for ag secretary.

“I went through a congested primary, a busy primary, a five-way primary with people who I consider to be friends and people I have a lot of respect for,” Naig said. “I hope that however a primary shapes up for governor on the Republican side of things is that it’s focused on somebody’s ability to serve, their vision for the state and not about tearing each other down, but just getting to the right place and the right candidate for the General Election in ’26.”

Other Republicans, including Attorney General Brenna Bird, House Speaker Pat Grassley and state senator Mike Bousselot, a former aide to Governor Reynolds, have said they are considering a run for governor. Naig said he’s not prepared to talk about any other potential candidate.

“We’re looking at what the pathway looks like for us, if there is one, and how I can best serve our state and, again, if that’s as secretary, I’m going to do that. I intend to be on the ballot in ’26, I will give you that much,” Naig said.

Naig also discussed the ongoing bird flu outbreak, the potential impact of tariffs on ag exports and other ag-related issues on “Iowa Press,” which is also available online.