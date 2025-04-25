Iowa bill could speed aide to critically injured K-9 officers

A bill that could ensure severely injured police dogs get speedier care is way to the governor.

Senator Cherilynn Westrich of Ottumwa said K-9 officers often do dangerous work. “These highly trained dogs help seize drugs, sniff out explosives, detain criminals, locate missing people, and uncover forensic evidence at crime scenes,” Westrich said. “This bill allows an emergency medical care provider to provide veterinary medical services by diagnosing or treating a severely injured police dog.”

Under current law, a vet has to be called to a crime scene to provide care to a police dog that’s critically injured. Under the bill, EMTs would not be required to provide care to a police dog, but could volunteer to do so under certain conditions. “The police dog must be on duty, the police dog has suffered a severe injury and treatment is immediately necessary to stabilize the dog,” Westrich said.

The bill also requires EMTs to treat all injured humans first before attending to an injured police dog. “Our police dog friends, our partners in law enforcement, quite often are put into some of the very most dangerous situations,” Representative Mike Vondran of Davenport said. “As a result they can often by wounded by gunshot, by stabbing, by slashing — very close contact injury.”

The bill provides liability protection to EMTs who volunteer to treat a police dog wounded in the line of duty. Representative Eric Gjerde, a Cedar Rapids police officer, said during a recent training session, videos illustrated how K-9 officers often deflect a suspect’s attention from human officers. “One of the videos a perpetrator was stabbing at the dog rather than coming at the police officers with a knife,” Gjerde said.

While the bill would let EMTs treat police dogs at a crime scene, the injured K-9s could not be transported to a veterinary clinic in an ambulance intended for humans. The bill passed the Senate unanimously and, in the House, only one member voted against it.