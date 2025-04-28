Iowa Senate confirms most of governor’s nominees for boards, commissions

Without debate, the Iowa Senate has confirmed four of the governor’s nominees to serve on the nine-member board that governs the state universities.

Kurt Tjaden, the recently named president of the Iowa State University Alumni Association, and Lucy Gipple, a freshman majoring in elementary education at the University of Northern Iowa, got unanimous support. Two others who are current members of the Board of Regents — businessmen David Barker and J-C Risewick – – got the support of the 34 Republican senators. The 16 Democrats in the senate voted no on both appointments.

The Senate unanimously confirmed a long list of other nominees Monday. Senator Janet Petersen, a Democrat from Des Moines, said she did so reluctantly.

“I just want to say how frustrating it is tht our governor has really not done a decent job of providing political balance in many of these boards and commissions, but sometimes you have to worry about what might be behind door number two.”

The governor has the authority to appoint the members of state boards and commissions, but they must win 34 “yes” votes in the Senate to be confirmed. Republicans currently hold 34 of the 50 seats in the Iowa Senate.

The Senate has not yet voted on several other appointments, including two of the three current members of the iowa Utilities Commission who the governor has reappointed, pending senate confirmation.