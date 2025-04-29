Bill would change definition of bullying in Iowa schools

A bill headed to the governor’s desk would change how the state defines bullying and harassment in schools.

Current law says bullying could be based on a list of traits like race, religion, sexual orientation or political belief. Senator Lynn Evans, a Republican from Aurelia who’s a retired superintendent, said he’s reviewed school district policies to see how the law is being enforced.

“In some school districts, if you don’t meet those laundry listed identities, they’re passing it off as two kids that were having a disagreement or misunderstanding or a skirmish,” Evans said, “when truly it is an imbalance of power that is the definition of bullying.”

Senator Sandy Salmon, a Republican from Janesville, said bullying is under reported in some school districts because current law is misinterpreted. “The bill removes that confusion,” Salmon said, “and clarifies that all students should receive an equal level of protection.”

The bill defines bullying and harassment as repeated and targeted acts and conduct that create a hostile school environment for a student. Republicans in the House and Senate supported the bill. Democrats opposed it.

Senator Matt Blake, a Democrat from Johnston, said it means students will have to endure repeated harassment before schools can step in. “What this bill does is it makes it harder for students like me that were bullied to seek protection from the schools,” Blake said.

Senator Mike Zimmer, a Democrat from DeWitt, said the change isn’t necessary because current state law is clear. “If an administrator is misinterpreting this, this (bill) is not going to solve that,” Zimmer said. “That’s an issue that’s got to be handled internally between the superintendent and their subordinates.” Zimmer is a former teacher and coach who also served 17 years as a principal at North Scott and Pleasant Valley High Schools.