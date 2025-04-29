GOP Senators amp up public pressure for votes on pipeline bills

Nine Senate Republicans have taken the rare step of delivering speeches in the Iowa Senate, each calling on GOP leaders to allow debate on bills to preserve the private property rights of Iowans who don’t want the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline on their land.

“Individuals are who government is for, not corporations,” Senator Dennis Guth, a Republican from Klemme, said. “It’s important that we do what is right and it’s time to do it now.”

Senator Jeff Taylor, a Republican from Sioux Center, said it’s “unjust and unconstitutional” to grant the company eminent domain authority to seize property for the project. “The Utilities (Commission) made the wrong decision when they granted that permit to Summit,” Taylor said, “and I think it’s up to the State of Iowa to try to correct that mistake and if we’re able to do that by voting on those House bills, I’d like to see that happen.”

Senator Kevin Alons, a Republican from Salix, said he won’t vote for any bills to fund state government until Republican leaders allow the senate to consider pipeline bills.”I do commit to not voting for a budget and I think it’s important that we have this debate,” Alons said. “…I implore my fellow colleagues to stand up and be counted.”

Senator Doug Campbell, a Republican from Mason City, suggested his margin of victory in the 2024 campaign was due to his support of property owners fighting the pipeline. “These people spoke — 5000 more voters in Senate District 30 — that this is what they want and they will get it,” Campbell said.

Senator Sandy Salmon, a Republican from Janesville, has long said the project will not benefit the public, but will benefit the pipeline developer. “Property rights, we have been fighting for it for four years now and it is truly my hope that we can get this done this session,” Salmon said.

Senator Cherilynn Westrich, a Republican from Ottumwa, thanked the Iowans in the senate viewing gallery who’ve been lobbying for action on the issue. “I would like to see us run something on the floor that protects the private property rights, that honors and respects those folks who have shown up so many days at the Capitol,” Westrich said.

Senator Tony Bisignano, a Democrat from Des Moines, suggested Republican leaders haven’t allowed debate of the pipeline-related bills because they are afraid of Bruce Rastetter, the founder of Summit Carbon Solutions and a prominent donor to Republican candidates.

“When ‘Daddy Warbucks’ shows up, everybody starts to get skittish,” Bisginano said. “This isn’t about money, this isn’t about campaign contributions, this isn’t about anything but property rights.”

Republican Senators Lynn Evans of Aurelia and Dave Sires of Cedar Falls gave speeches last week in support of limiting the use of eminent domain to seize land for the pipeline project. Sires spoke again today. “As our founding fathers found, and I don’t think we could ever say it any better, ‘If it’s not for the public good, it’s not for us,'” Sires said.

A spokesperson for Senate Republican leaders was not immediately available for comment after the Senate adjourned today.