There was planting progress last week despite widespread rain. The U.S.D.A. report says there were just 2.3 days suitable for fieldwork for the week due to wet conditions.

The corn planted was up 16% to 34% overall, and that is two days ahead of the five-year average. Soybean planting moved from 11 to 25% complete, which is 4 days ahead of last year. The report says cooler temperatures have slowed the emergence of the seeds already in the ground.