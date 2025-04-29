Man drives into a Sioux City cafe

A wayward driver did a lot of damage to a restaurant in Sioux City. Police Sergeant Tom Gill says they were called just before 6 a.m. Monday.

“When officers arrived, they found a 2014 Jeep Cherokee that was almost all the way in the front of the Brightside Cafe,” he says. Gill says the driver was somehow not injured.

“Luckily, he had a seat belt on, and luckily, there were no patrons inside the restaurant or anyone walking around out in front of the restaurant. That could have been a very dangerous, very deadly situation.

The driver reported that he was on his way home and fell asleep at the wheel,” Gill says. Gill says the driver was checked out and let go. “They did not see any signs of intoxication, so he was released with a citation for failure to maintain control,” he says. The owner of the Brightside Cafe posted a statement on Facebook saying they are grateful the driver was uninjured and they are cleaning up and trying to figure things out.

(By Woody Gottburg, KSCJ, Sioux City)