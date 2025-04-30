Acclaimed Iowa high school football coach Dick Tighe dies

Former Webster City Hall of Fame football coach Dick Tighe died Tuesday at the age of 94.

Tighe retired as the state’s all-time wins leader in 2016 with a career record of 432-167-8, a record that was recently passed by Ankeny Centennial Head Coach Jerry Pezzetti.

Tighe began his head coaching career in Canada, before returning to Iowa with stops at St. Edmond and Kuemper Catholic before landing in Webster City in 1966 and leading the Lynx program for 31 years, with 220 wins, 13 North Central Conference titles and 11 playoff appearances.

Tighe would be the co-head coach at Iowa Falls-Alden for 4 seasons, before being hired at St. Edmond and rebuilding a dormant Gaels program to the brink of a state championship in 2013 before retiring following the 2016 season.

(By Quinn Douglas, KQWC, Webster City)