Governor signs law requiring Iowa public schools restrict cell phone access

Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill into law requiring Iowa schools to enforce policies that restrict students from using smart phones when they’re in classes.

“Recently schools across the country have stepped up, instituting a range of restrictions on cell phone usage during the school day,” Reynolds said late this morning, “and that includes right here in Iowa.”

Reynolds praised policies at high schools in Ottumwa and Des Moines that show student performance rising as cell phone access is limited. Ottumwa Superintendent Mike McCrory said his district’s “bell to bell” policy banning cell phones from classrooms, hallways and the lunchroom has had a profound impact.

“It allowed first for our students to refocus on their learning, focus on their mental health and also — and this is so important — building meaningful, face-to-face relationships with each other,” he said. “What we also saw was increased positive interactions in our hallways, in our classrooms and also in our lunchrooms.”

There was also a dramatic improvement in test scores at Ottumwa High. “Incredible growth academically because of this change and largely part to the fact of much more engaged classrooms and much more connected classrooms,” McCrory said, “to the likes we haven’t seen for a long time.”

Gabe Polich is a senior at Des Moines Hoover High School where cell phones are air pods have been banned in classes this year. He wasn’t happy about the policy at first.

“Taking the cell phones away from Hoover has had a really positive impact. My grades improved a lot from last year because I’m way less distracted,” said Polich, who was invited to speak at the bill signing ceremony “I used to listen to music, too, with my air pods. That was clearly a distraction because my grades shot up.”

Governor Reynolds said she’s thrilled by the experience students like Polich have had with these policies. “I want to share a secret with you…My grandchildren weren’t very happen with me either for talking about taking the cell phone out of schools,” Reynolds told Polich and the large group of students gathered in the Capitol rotunda laughed.

The no-cell-phones-in-class rule for public schools goes into effect July 1. The governor notes the policy got bipartisan support in the legislature. “I think it’s a great example of how we can come together to support simple, common sense solutions that can make an overwhelmingly positive difference,” Reynolds said.

The law does allow for some exceptions for students who have instructional plans that require the use of a cell phone. Parents also may ask for their children to have access to their cell phones for behavior or physical health reasons.