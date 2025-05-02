A dozen Republicans won’t vote on state budget until Iowa Senate has pipeline vote

Twelve Republicans in the Iowa Senate say they will not vote for any state spending bill until they get a chance to vote on a bill limiting carbon pipeline developers ability to seize land from unwilling property owners. It means the Senate’s GOP leaders do not have enough Republican votes to pass their state spending plans.

“This is important,” said Senator Kevin Alons of Salix, one of the 12 Republicans who’re pressuring GOP leaders on the pipeline issue. “It’s our number one priority and the budget is the must do and it’s what we’re going to use to get a vote on the topic of eminent domain.”

During a recent speech on the Senate floor, Senator David Sires of Cedar Falls said it’s time to pass meaningful protections for landowners.

“We are witnessing the dangerous misuse of public power for private gain,” Sires said. “…It’s time to stand with our constituents, not corporations. I call on this body to reject the abuse of eminent domain and pass meaningful protections for Iowa landowners. Let us be the voice for those who feel ignored, let us check on government overreach and let us restore the principal that, in Iowa, private property still means something.”

The other 10 senators involved in the effort Rocky DeWitt, Lynn Evans, Dennis Guth, Mark Lofgren, Mike Pike, Dave Rowley, Sandy Salmon, Jeff Taylor and Cherilynn Westrich.

Senate GOP Leader Jack Whitver said in a written statement that a number of Republican Senators are “working on policy surrounding eminent domain and pipeline issues” and he’s “optimistic the group will find a legislative solution.” The House has repeatedly passes pipeline restrictions over the past three years, but the senate has never voted on any of them.