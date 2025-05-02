Survey shows Iowans’ changing attitudes about Alzheimer’s disease

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease now tops seven-million for the first time, including more than 62,000 Iowans, and a new survey finds people’s impressions of the disease are changing.

Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter, says nearly four in five people surveyed would want to know if they had the disease before it impacted their lives, and she says we’re moving closer to having a widely-available test.

“There is a blood test that even is being used in a clinical setting right now. Hospitals around Des Moines, doctors around Des Moines are using it in conjunction with other tests, like a PET scan and a cognitive screening and blood tests and things like that,” Livingston says, “so it is getting easier, but there isn’t a surefire, silver bullet way to diagnose yet.”

The survey found a vast majority of respondents would also want treatment, even if it comes with risks, as long as it slows the progression of the disease, and Livingston says the price of those medications is coming down.

“There are currently two FDA-approved treatments available. They’re both infusion treatments and both of them, it kind of depends on what your insurance situation is,” Livingston says. “Medicare is covering the cost of both of these medications at a higher rate, so it’s not as expensive as when they first came out. It’s not tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket.”

More than 30 people are undergoing treatments with the preventative medications at Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, and she says all indications are, they’re having success with little trouble from any side effects.

The survey found four in five Americans believe new treatments to stop the progression of Alzheimer’s will emerge in the next decade, and 66% believe new treatments to -prevent- Alzheimer’s will be available soon.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is absolutely committed to continuing to increase research funding, and we’re hoping the federal government will continue to do the same to fund this research,” Livingston says. “As long as that happens, I think in a decade, we’ll absolutely see a way to prevent and cure this disease. I definitely share that optimism.”

While more than 62,000 Iowans are living with Alzheimer’s, the report also says they have 80,000 caregivers in Iowa who provide 118-million hours of unpaid care each year, valued at $2.7 billion.

The association’s full 2025 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures Report is online at alz.org/facts.