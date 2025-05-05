Iowa State women add transfer from Wofford

Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly has announced the signing of Evangelia Paulk ahead of the 2025-26 season. Paulk comes to Ames from Wofford College and will have two years of eligibility remaining. She is the second transfer to commit to the Cyclones, joining Arizona transfer Jada Williams.

“We could not be more excited to add Evangelia to the Iowa State family,” said Fennelly. “Our goal as we looked at our team for next year was to identify specific people and players who fit the great culture we have in our program. E is exactly what we wanted and needed.”

Paulk’s impressive sophomore campaign in Spartanburg was rewarded with the SoCon’s Player and Defensive Player of the Year honors. She started all 29 games for the Terriers and averaged over 32 minutes per contest, leading the team in scoring (12.8 PPG), rebounding (8.4 RPG) and steals (95). Her steals total also led the conference while her scoring average was fourth and rebounding was second. The Asheville, North Carolina native knocked down 42 3-pointers and tallied 54 assists on the season. She scored in double figures in 18 games while tallying nine double-doubles.

“She gives us needed length and athleticism on the wing,” said Fennelly. “E is a two player that will give us more versatility at both ends of the floor. I know our fans will love watching her compete in a Cyclone uniform.”