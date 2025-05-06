Big 12 extends the contract of commissioner Brett Yormark

Big 12 Board Chair and Baylor President Linda Livingstone announced that the Big 12 Board of Directors has voted to extend Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark’s contract for an additional three years through the 2029-30 academic year.

Yormark was named the Big 12’s fifth Commissioner in June of 2022..

“On behalf of the Big 12 Conference Board of Directors, we are pleased to extend Commissioner Brett Yormark’s contract an additional three years past the remaining two years of his existing agreement. Since Brett took leadership of the Big 12 three years ago, he has been instrumental in guiding the Big 12’s expansion to include new member schools, and unifying the conference’s existing membership. Brett’s strategic thinking and creative initiatives have been vital to the Big 12’s success, and we look forward to building on this momentum in the years ahead,” said Chair Livingstone.

Commissioner Yormark expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue serving the Conference stating, “I would like to thank the Board for their continued support. We have made great progress over the last three years, and our best days are ahead. I am thrilled to continue to work alongside our member schools as we grow and strengthen the Big 12 into a Conference that is innovative and prepared for what the future may hold.”