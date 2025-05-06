Latest honor flight for Iowa veterans takes off tomorrow from Fort Dodge

Another group of military veterans from across northern Iowa will fly to Washington, D.C. to see the various war memorials this week.

The Brushy Creek Chapter of Honor Flights’ latest charter jet will depart from the Fort Dodge Regional Airport tomorrow morning.

Organizer Ron Newsum says this tradition is now in its 15th year.

“Our first flight was May 1st of 2010 and all of the sudden, May 7th of 2025, this is number 27,” Newsum says. “We’ll have about 130-plus veterans on the flight. About 24 of those will need some kind of assistance, so we’ll have 24 support people with them.”

This is the only Honor Flight planned to fly out of Fort Dodge this year. Many of the veterans served in the Korean and Vietnam wars.

Newsome says one of the highlights of the trip will be a ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

“Myself and another veteran are going to present a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier this year,” Newsum says, “so it’s a real honor, for me anyway.”

The return flight is scheduled to land in Fort Dodge around 9:30 PM Wednesday.

He notes, this flight is sandwiched between the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War last week and the end of World War Two in Europe 75 years ago on Thursday.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)