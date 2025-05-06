Northwest Iowa well ahead in planting corn and soybeans

Wet conditions kept some farmers out of the fields last week, while others were able to get plenty of planting done.

The U.S.D.A. report shows overall corn planting hit 49% by Sunday. The northwest region is way out in front, with 71% of the corn planted there, while the northeast lags behind at just 19% planted, and the north-central region has just 32% done. All other regions are more than 50% complete. Overall, corn planting is three days ahead of last year, but five days behind the five-year average.

The story is the same for soybeans as northwest Iowa has 53% of the beans in the ground, while the northeast and north-central areas report only 17%..

Ten percent of the corn has already emerged, and five percent of the soybeans have emerged.