State pays $4.2 M settlement to another sibling of teen who died of starvation

A state board has agreed to pay a $4.2 million settlement to the brother of a 16-year-old who died of starvation in their adoptive parents home in Perry.

Investigators say Sabrina Ray was abused and starved to death by her adoptive mother, who’s serving a life prison sentence, and her adoptive father, sentenced to serve 80 years in prison. Sabrina, who died in 2017, and three of her siblings had been in the foster care system.

In 2023, two of the siblings were each paid $5 million to settle their lawsuits against the state. This latest settlement is with a third sibling who allegedly witnessed and suffered abuse in the same home. The lawsuits claimed state officials failed to properly investigate reports that the children were being abused and neglected.