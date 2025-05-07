Iowa group that promotes film as art sees federal funds evaporate

The future is uncertain for an Iowa City-based cinema organization as its federal grants are being eliminated.

Arts groups nationwide are seeing grants vanish as the Trump administration proposes complete closure of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Andrew Sherburne, executive director of FilmScene, says while there won’t be changes to the theater’s upcoming programming, he fears what will happen if the NEA disappears.

“That is what we’re ultimately the most worried about, is the future, next year, the year after that,” Sherburne says, “and how we as a nation are investing in our cultural heritage and our cultural well-being.”

FilmScene bills itself as a nonprofit cinema organization dedicated to enhancing Iowa City through the presentation of film as art. Sherburne worries they may not be able to continue in that mission without the NEA.

“Looking a little further out, knowing that our second largest funder, we might not be able to count on them for anything next year,” he says. “That’s a little bit more concerning.”

FilmScene also gets funding from the City of Iowa City and Iowa Economic Development.

Arts organizations only have a few more days to appeal the termination of their funding.

(By Josie Fischels, Iowa Public Radio)