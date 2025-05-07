National Guard shows off new central Iowa Readiness Center

The Iowa National Guard marked the opening of its new readiness center in West Des Moines today with a ribbon cutting.

Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Stephen Osborn says it will be a key facility for keeping soldiers prepared. “This Readiness Center is a cornerstone for the Iowa National Guard, a place where training, preparation and teamwork will unite to ensure when duty calls our soldiers are ready to respond,” he says. The center will be the home of roughly 200 soldiers in the famed Red Bull 168th Infantry Regiment, and the 2168th Transportation Company. “The West Des Moines Readiness Center is not just brick and mortar, it’s a living testament to the unwavering spirit of service that defines Iowa. This building stands as a powerful tool of our shared dedication to our soldiers, to our communities and to the safety and security of our state and nation,” he says.

Major General Osborn says the readiness center will also serve the community in a similar role that National Guard Armories have in the past. “Beyond its role as a training center, this readiness center will serve as a hub of community connection,” Osborn says. “The Iowa National Guard does not operate in isolation. We are woven into the fabric of Iowa, whether responding to emergencies, supporting local events, or inspiring the next generation of soldiers. This facility will strengthen the bonds between the Iowa National Guard and the communities we serve.”

Governor Kim Reynolds was also on hand to mark the opening of the more than 54-thousand square foot facility. “This facility, it truly is, I think, it’s a reflection of Iowa’s enduring commitment to those who serve. It represents our belief that preparation matters, that training matters, and that the people who wear the uniform of the United States military matter every single day,” Reynolds says.

The facility is on the south edge of West Des Moines and General Osborn says its location is close to the interstates, making it easy for the soldiers to reach and deploy across the state.