Des Moines Democrat to be next Iowa House MInority Leader

Democrats in the Iowa House have selected a lawmaker from Des Moines as their next minority leader.

Once the 2025 legislative session ends, State Representative Brian Meyer will replace House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst, who is running for congress. Meyer said House Democrats will have a “different conversation with voters” over the next couple of years, “and more direct to people about economic issues and not social issues,” Meyer told reporters this afternoon.

Meyer plans to start traveling the state this weekend to recruit Democrats to run for seats in the Iowa House.

“Focusing on some of the smaller communities where we’ve lost seats the last couple of years, the Marshalltowns of the world, the Newtons of the world, the smaller industrial towns,” Meyer said. “…We need to go to the voters and we need to talk about kitchen table issues…We are going to say to Iowans we are the better option when you go to vote in November of 2026.”

Meyer, who is 51, is a former member of the Iowa National Guard, a former Des Moines City Councilman and a former assistant Iowa attorney general.