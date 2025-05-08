Police recover stacks of cash, make arrest, after Iowa teen posts photos online

Des Moines police have made an arrest in an armed home invasion case which contains a lesson for all Iowans about posting photos on the internet.

Police were called to Des Moines’ Oak Park neighborhood where a family reported four people burst into their home, one of them carrying a gun, and they were robbed of $60,000 in cash.

Detectives later learned a teenager in the home had posted images of the cash on a social media platform before the robbery.

Officers served a search warrant on Wednesday and recovered a substantial amount of cash and charged 18-year-old Mohamed Abukar with robbery.

More arrests are pending.

Police say having cash on hand may be helpful, but it also means risks — like fire and theft — which may not be covered by insurance.