Police recover stacks of cash, make arrest, after Iowa teen posts photos online

by | May 8, 2025

The search warrant was served on Wednesday, leading to an arrest. (DMPD photo)

Des Moines police have made an arrest in an armed home invasion case which contains a lesson for all Iowans about posting photos on the internet.

Police were called to Des Moines’ Oak Park neighborhood where a family reported four people burst into their home, one of them carrying a gun, and they were robbed of $60,000 in cash.

Detectives later learned a teenager in the home had posted images of the cash on a social media platform before the robbery.

Officers served a search warrant on Wednesday and recovered a substantial amount of cash and charged 18-year-old Mohamed Abukar with robbery.

More arrests are pending.

Police say having cash on hand may be helpful, but it also means risks — like fire and theft — which may not be covered by insurance.

Radio Iowa