White House historian brings behind-the-scenes stories to Iowa

The Hoover Presidential Foundation is hosting a free event in eastern Iowa next week that promises to explore some of the untold stories and hidden history of America’s most famous residence.

The foundation’s Tiffany Frederick says historian Sarah Fling, with the Washington, D.C.-based White House Historical Association, will give a presentation called “The People’s House.”

“She’ll be flying over to Iowa to speak about some unique stories behind the staff of the White House,” Frederick says. “So, what fun story does the butler have, or even the calligrapher or the kitchen staff — just different stories throughout the whole life of the White House.”

Fling will be sharing little-known facts and anecdotes from staffers who’ve kept the White House running for more than 200 years, and Frederick says there’ll certainly be at least a few tidbits about the only American president who was born in Iowa.

“As the Hoover Presidential Foundation, of course, we asked her to include Hoover stories,” Frederick says. “We do have a unique exclusive member event the day after where she’ll be sharing even more about Hoover, too.”

With so much division in the country over Washington politics right now, Frederick says it’s important to offer this sort of educational experience from a more neutral perspective — the White House staff.

“They don’t care about what side of the party they’re on, right? They care about bringing hospitality and comfort and customer service to the White House, that is what is at the forefront of their mind,” Frederick says. “So hearing the stories from that perspective is going to be a little bit of a change on the political climate we have today.”

The event begins next Wednesday (May 14th) with a reception at 5:30 PM with appetizers and desserts, followed by the presentation and Q-and-A from 6 to 7 PM. It’s free and no RSVP is needed.

The event is being held at MERGE in Iowa City as the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch is closed all year for a $20-million renovation project. The goal is to reopen in the summer of 2026.